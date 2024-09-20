Man caught on camera acting violently towards infant in Litchfield: police

A 34-year-old man is under arrest after being caught on camera injuring a 5-month-old child, according to state police.

Troopers responded to a home on Fern Avenue in Litchfield just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday for the report of a risk of injury incident.

When they arrived, they found Matthew Ruzbasan in the driveway and asked him why they were called. He told them he didn't know why they had been called.

Troopers also saw a woman sitting in a car in the driveway holding the 5-month-old child. The woman was visibly upset, state police said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

According to state police, the woman told troopers she had been at work and heard the baby crying over her in-house camera system and started a recording. She told the troopers the video showed Ruzbasan acting violently towards the infant.

She immediately left work and called state police on her way home. She told the troopers when she got home, she got the child without talking to Ruzbasan and waited in her vehicle until they arrived. State police did not provide details on the woman's relationship to Ruzbasan or his relationship to the child.

The troopers watched the video, which showed Ruzbasan slapping the infant's back side, forcibly pushing the baby's feet towards their head, and violently swinging the 5-month-old around the room, according to state police.

The baby was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, state police said.

Ruzbasan was arrested and charged with intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a child, and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was held on $100,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.