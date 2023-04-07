Man Causes Crash While Trying to Evade Officers in Watertown: Police

A Waterbury man caused a crash in Watertown while running from police who were trying to serve him with a warrant on Thursday, according to Watertown police.

Police said officers responded to a three-vehicle crash at French Street and Tarbell Avenue just before 5:27 p.m. and injuries were reported.

One of the vehicles was a Honda Civic driven by a 26-year-old Waterbury mand, police said.

Before the crash, officers were responding to a residence on Tarbell Avenue after receiving a report that the Waterbury man, who had an arrest warrant, was believed to be at that residence, police said.

The investigation into the crash showed that he was heading northbound on Tarbell Avenue, went through a stop sign without stopping and hit a pickup on French Street, causing the pickup to hit another vehicle that was stopped at the stop sign on Tarbell, police said.

Police said the man initially provided officers with a false name after the crash.

But when he was properly identified, he told police that he was fleeing Tarbell Avenue after seeing a police cruiser heading to the residence, police said.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

The Waterbury man who police were looking for and his passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

The people in the third vehicle were not hurt.

Watertown police charged the man with reckless endangerment, reckless driving, interfering with an officer, stop sign violation, operating without a license, suspended registration and insufficient insurance, police said.

He was taken to the hospital and custody was transferred to the Connecticut State Police on an arrest warrant for escape and a parole violation, police said.