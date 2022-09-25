Man Charged After Ramming Into North Haven Police Cruisers

An Enfield man was taken into custody after leading officers on a pursuit and crashing into two North Haven Police cruisers.

This all began when police came across a vehicle in the Dixwell Avenue area that was parked off to the side of the road.

Officers found a man unconscious in the driver's seat and drug paraphernalia in his lap.

The man awoke suddenly and drove off, nearly hitting officers with his vehicle.

Two police officers came across the vehicle in question a short time later and attempted to pull it over.

The driver, identified as Michael Cancel of Enfield, eventually stopped the vehicle before reversing into two police cruisers that were behind him.

A brief pursuit ensued, eventually resulting in Cancel's arrest.

He is facing a slew of charges, including assault on a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cancel was also a parole fugitive and had an active warrant out for his arrest out of New Haven.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.