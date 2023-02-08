Man Charged for Abusing, Killing Cat in Fairfield Has Been Arrested Again: Police

Police have arrested a Fairfield man for a second time on animal abuse charges after allegedly killing another cat in October 2022.

Police previously said the man was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abusing a cat, which ultimately died of its injuries.

Authorities said 39-year-old Raymond Neuberger was re-arrested on Monday on new animal cruelty charges and was released on a $10,000 bond.

Last year, officers said they received a report from an emergency veterinarian clinic that they were caring for a cat that was suffering from injuries that appeared to be suspicious.

Investigators said the cat was covered in a liquid that was later identified as bleach. The cat also had several signs of physical injury and neurological trauma, and it "subsequently died as a result of these injuries," according to police.

An autopsy of the cat was performed and officials determined that the cat died as a result of blunt force trauma. Detectives and animal control officers conducted an investigation into the initial incident that happened on Aug. 7.

Neuberger's arrest was a result of a months-long investigation. He was charged with third-degree assault, animal cruelty and disorderly conduct, and was released in October after posting a $30,000 bond.