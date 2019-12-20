Norwich

Man Charged in 2018 Arson Case in Norwich

David Mixon, 54, was arrested on Wednesday.

Norwich Police

A Norwich man has been arrested in connection with two fires that were set at a home in the city in August 2018.

Police began their investigation after being called to the scene of a house fire on Stanley Place on August 16, 2018.

They determined someone used homemade incendiary devices to set two fires at the home.

The investigation involving multiple agencies, including Norwich police, the FBI, the state police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit, The Norwich Fire Marshal's Office, ATF, and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

On Wednesday, police arrested David Mixon, 54, of Norwich.

He faces two counts of first-degree arson, reckless endangerment, and two counts of criminal mischief.

Mixon was held on $150,000 bond and appeared before a judge on Thursday.

