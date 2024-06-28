Griswold

Man charged in 2023 crash that killed Griswold man

Connecticut State Police
State police have arrested a Rhode Island man who is accused of driving under the influence and causing a head-on crash in Griswold last year that killed a 73-year-old man.

Cody Moorehead, 30, of Hope Valley, Rhode Island, has been charged in connection with a crash on Route 138 in Griswold on June 26, 2023 that killed 73-year-old Zenon Zawadzki, of Griswold.

Moorehead has been charged with manslaughter in the second degree with a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless driving, operation of a motor vehicle while license is suspended, failure to drive right and failure to drive in proper lane.

State police said his license was suspended in Connecticut and Rhode Island his urine samples contained cannabinoid, fentanyl, norfentanyl and Xylazine, a sedative analgesic and muscle relaxant authorized for veterinary use, according to the arrest warrant.

Moorehead’s bond was set at $500,000.

