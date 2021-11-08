Ledyard

Man Charged in Accidental Shooting That Injured 3-Year-Old

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 22-year-old man was charged in connection with an accidental shooting that injured a 3-year-old boy in Ledyard earlier this year.

Austin Thibeault, 22, turned himself in to Ledyard police on Monday. He faces charges of second-degree assault, risk of injury to a child, first-degree reckless endangerment, and criminally negligent storage of a firearm.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Officers were called to a home on Kerrie Court on July 27 for a report that a child had been shot in the hand. The boy was taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were serious but not life-threatening.

Thibeault posted a $35,000 bond and is due in court on December 1.

Local

new haven 7 mins ago

President's Build Back Better Act Finds Support In New Haven

police officer 41 mins ago

ECSU and Willimantic Police Partner for Law Enforcement Social Work Project

More details were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Ledyard
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us