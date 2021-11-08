Man Charged in Accidental Shooting That Injured 3-Year-Old

A 22-year-old man was charged in connection with an accidental shooting that injured a 3-year-old boy in Ledyard earlier this year.

Austin Thibeault, 22, turned himself in to Ledyard police on Monday. He faces charges of second-degree assault, risk of injury to a child, first-degree reckless endangerment, and criminally negligent storage of a firearm.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers were called to a home on Kerrie Court on July 27 for a report that a child had been shot in the hand. The boy was taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were serious but not life-threatening.

Thibeault posted a $35,000 bond and is due in court on December 1.

More details were not immediately available.