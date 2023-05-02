Man Charged in Connection to Deadly Motorcycle Crash in South Windsor

Police have arrested a man in connection to a crash in South Windsor last year that killed a motorcyclist.

Officers arrested 61-year-old Alexander Harb, of Alabama, on Monday on an active arrest warrant.

Harb's charges stem from a crash at the intersection of Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street on September 30, 2022.

According to investigators, Harb was driving a tractor-trailer that took an illegal left turn in front of a motorcycle. The collision killed 24-year-old Nathan Eberly, of Simsbury.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Harb is facing charges including neglegient homicide with a motor vehicle and left turn/failure to yield right of way. He turned himself in and was processed on Monday.

He was released on a $20,000 bond and is due in court on May 10.