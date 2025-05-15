Man charged in connection to deadly shooting in New London

A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in New London earlier this year.

Officers responded to Moore Avenue in New London on Tuesday, March 18, around 6:15 p.m. for a report of gunshots fired and someone who had possibly been soht.

When police arrived, they said they found a man who had appeared to have been shot in the torso. The man, later identified as 20-year-old Avery Rivera, of Ledyard, was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said the act did not appear to be random.

On Wednesday, New London police arrested a New London man by warrant in Rhode Island with help from the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshal Service.

The 21-year-old man was charged with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and tampering with evidence. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

The investigation is active and ongoing.