Man charged in connection to hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Norwalk

A man has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a motorcyclist in Norwalk last month.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of East Rocks Road and Bayne Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 28.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found a motorcycle that had been hit by a vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle, later identified as 59-year-old Dawn Kravarik, of Norwalk, was transported to the hospital with significant injuries. Kravarik was later pronounced dead.

Detectives worked with officers from the crash reconstruction unit to interview victims and witnesses, collect evidence and execute search warrants to identify the driver of the evading vehicle.

According to police, a 36-year-old Wilton man was identified as the driver of the evading vehicle and an arrest warrant was issued for him. On Sunday, he was arrested at Norwalk Police Department.

He is facing charges including manslaughter, assault, reckless driving, evading responsibility, operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, failure to insure a motor vehicle and operation of an unregistered motor vehicle.

The man's bond is set at $1 million and he is due in court on November 27.