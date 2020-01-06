Man Charged in Connection With Deadly Crash in Berlin

A man has been charged in connection with a deadly crash that happened last year in Berlin.

Police said they served an arrest warrant on Saturday in connection to a deadly crash on New Britain Road that happened on October 16, 2019.

Authorities said Janine Wiktor, 58, of New Britain, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The other vehicle involved in the crash fled.

Officers said 31-year-old Emanuel Story, of Berlin, was arrested and charged with evading responsibility. He was released after posting a $100,000 bond and will be in court on January 17.

Investigators said after they disseminated the description and a photo of a suspect vehicle in October, they received a number of tips and leads that were pursued over the past three months.