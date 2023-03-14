Man Charged in Connection With Windsor Locks Schools Bomb Threats

A man is facing several charges after police say he made two bomb threats towards two Windsor Locks schools earlier this year.

41-year-old Dahari Martin of Windsor Locks is facing two counts each of act of terrorism, threatening, breach of peace, and falsely reporting an incident.

Police say Martin had called in two bomb threats back in mid-February to the North Street and South Street Elementary Schools.

Both schools received the threats about forty-five minutes apart from each other during the late morning hours, which resulted in the evacuation of both schools. Neither school decided to have students and staff back in the classroom that day and ultimately dismissed them, welcoming them back the following day.

Martin was identified as the person that made these calls through a series of phone subpoenas, interviews, and other law enforcement sources.

Investigators noted that Martin had initially become a suspect in these cases after causing a disturbance at North Street Elementary prior to the bomb threats being called in.

"These types of cases are extremely difficult to solve due to the abundance of electronic evidence that have to be sifted through and the amount of electronic layering that is used to cloak someone’s identity in these types of crimes," Windsor Locks Police said in a statement.

Martin turned himself in to police on Friday, March 14. He is being held on a $200,000 bond and is due to be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court later this month.