Man charged in deadly head-on crash in Woodbury had positive drug tests: state police

A man who is accused of causing a head-on crash in Woodbury that left one person dead last summer tested positive for multiple drugs, according to state police.

Troopers said 25-year-old Isiah Turner, of Ansonia, turned himself into Troop L-Litchfield on Monday for an active arrest warrant.

Turner's charges are in connection to a head-on crash on Route 6 last July.

State police said 56-year-old Robert Gardner, of Woodbury, was traveling south on Route 6 around 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, when a vehicle traveling north crossed the double yellow line and hit him head-on.

According to state police, Turner was driving the vehicle that hit Gardner.

Gardner was killed in the crash. A 65-year-old female passenger in his vehicle suffered serious injuries and was transported to Waterbury Hospital for treatment.

Turner was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries after the crash. In an arrest warrant, investigators said Turner's urine tested positive for cocaine, oxycodone, opiates, cannabinoids and his blood alcohol content was 0.03%.

Turner is facing charges including manslaughter with a motor vehicle, assault with a motor vehicle, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to drive upon right side of roadway.

He was held on a $200,000 bond and was later transferred to the custody of the Department of Corrections. Turner was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.