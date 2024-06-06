Man charged in stabbing at pizza place in Andover

A man was stabbed at a pizza place in Andover on Wednesday night and another man was injured during an altercation with the suspect, according to state police.

State troopers found a man holding a bloody knife when they responded to a pizza place on Route 6 at 10:35 p.m., told him to drop the weapon and detained him, state police said.

A stabbing victim was found in the bathroom and state police said he had been stabbed in the abdomen. The victim was transported to Saint Francis Hospital for treatment.

Another person who was in the pizza place had minor head injuries, which police said he sustained from an altercation with the suspect.

A 36-year-old Portland man has been charged with assault in the second-degree, second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace, state police said.

His bond was set at $100,000.