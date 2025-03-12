Man charged with 2022 murder of Milford mom accepts plea deal

A man who was accused of killing his former girlfriend in her Milford home two years ago while her children were home has accepted a plea deal for 40 years to serve, according to court documents.

Ewen Dewitt, 45, was suspected of killing 40-year-old Julie Minogue in her Milford home in December 2022, while her 3-year-old and 17-year-old children were inside. Authorities believe he used an ax as the weapon.

A protective order had been issued for Minogue and a restraining order had been issued against Dewitt after two incidents, including one just days before Minogue was killed.

In November 2019, Milford police had arrested Dewitt when he was suspected of assaulting Minogue and a protective order was issued, police said.

Then, on Dec. 1, 2022, Minogue was granted a full no-contact restraining order after filing a complaint that Dewitt had sent her harassing text messages, police said.

In documentation NBC Connecticut obtained, Minogue told police that she was scared Dewitt was going to kill her.

Five days later, police found her dead in her home.

Days later, investigators found Dewitt in a trailer outside of a West Haven bar and took him into custody.

Dewitt was charged with murder, risk of injury to child, home invasion, criminal violation of a restraining order and violation of a protective order.

According to court documents, Dewitt pleaded guilty to two of the counts and his next court date will be on May 22.

Minogue left behind three sons.

Her father, Gerald Minogue, was in court last November during a hearing when the state offered Dewitt a plea deal and said his daughter has been missed during big milestones in the boys' lives.

“Her oldest son just got engaged,” Gerald Minogue said. “The baby is now 5 years old, and he is doing extremely well in his new life. But you know, they do miss their mother.”

“We want to get the justice that my daughter deserves and that her children can realize that someone is going to be held accountable for what happened,” he added at the time.