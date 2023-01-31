Man Charged With Arson in Connection to New Haven House Fire That Displaced 20

Police have charged a man with arson in connection to a residential fire in New Haven that displaced over a dozen people last week.

Firefighters were called to a fire on Bishop Street on Friday.

When crews arrived, they said they saw heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the home. Fire was found in the basement and the flames were quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

Twenty residents were displaced from the home due to smoke and water damage, according to police.

After viewing surveillance footage, investigators said a man, later identified as Ryan Bowser, used a green lighter to ignite a crate filled with paper. Bowser was wearing a gray hooded jacket, dark-colored pants, white sneakers and had a black backpack with a Puma logo.

As an officer was speaking with residents of the home, he said he saw a man, later identified as Bowser, nearby, watching the events unfold. Bowser was wearing the same clothing and was also carrying the black Puma backpack, police said.

Bowser was detained and authorities said they found a green lighter in his pants pocket.

While being detained, police said Bowser damaged the back seat of the police car and destroyed the dash camera, which caused over $1,500 in damage.

Bowser is facing charges including arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.