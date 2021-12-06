New London

Man Charged With Arson Murder After Fatal New London Fire

A 64-year-old man died after a fire in New London in March and police have charged a suspect with arson murder.

Firefighters responded to 40 Blackhall Street early on the morning of March 29 after receiving 911 calls reporting a fire and found a 64-year-old man inside.

The victim was brought to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, then to the Bridgeport Hospital Burn Unit, and he later died, according to police.

Police said his death was ruled a homicide.

After a lengthy investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for 60-year-old James McKinnon, of New London.

He was taken into custody with help from Manchester police on Sunday night and has been charged with arson murder and arson in the first degree, police said.

Bond was set at $1 million.

