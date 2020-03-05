Man Charged With DUI After Serious Crash in Shelton

Police have charged a Milford man with driving under the influence after a head-on crash in Shelton.

Ryan Searles, 29, was driving southbound on River Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday when he hit a car traveling northbound near Nettleton Court, according to police.

The two people in the other car had to be extricated and were both taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they found cocaine in Searles' possession.

Searles was charged with DUI, possession of narcotics and failure to drive in the proper lane. He was released on $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 18.