Man charged with home invasion, assault in Coventry

Coventry police have arrested a man who is accused of assaulting another man with a knife and charged him with home invasion, assault and additional charges.

Police said they responded to South Street shortly after midnight on Friday and found a man lying on the ground near the edge of the road with a knife wound.

Investigators determined that a man went into a home, got into a disturbance with another man and woman, then assaulted the man with a knife, police said.

The suspect ran, but later turned himself in to police, police said.

A 48-year-old Bolton man was charged with assault in the first degree, threatening in the second degree, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief in the second degree and home invasion.

He was held on $50,000 bond, then bond was raised to $250,000.