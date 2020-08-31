domestic violence

Man Charged With Killing Relative in Windsor Locks

Election_DCS_Future_6p_110817.jpg
NBC10

A man has been charged with murder after police say domestic violence led to the death of a woman in Windsor Locks.

Police said the suspect called 911 Monday afternoon to report a murder.

When officers arrived at the home they found a woman with fatal knife wounds. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Local

car thefts 56 mins ago

Lock it Up: New Canaan Police Warn Residents of Car Thefts

Torrington 1 hour ago

Police Look for Man Wanted on Several Warrants

The suspect was arrested and charged with murder, He was held on a $1.5 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Police said the suspect and victim are related. Neither were publicly identified due to Connecticut domestic violence laws, police said.

Investigators believe there are no other suspects and no danger to the public.

This article tagged under:

domestic violenceWindsor Locks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us