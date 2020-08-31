Man Charged With Killing Relative in Windsor Locks

A man has been charged with murder after police say domestic violence led to the death of a woman in Windsor Locks.

Police said the suspect called 911 Monday afternoon to report a murder.

When officers arrived at the home they found a woman with fatal knife wounds. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The suspect was arrested and charged with murder, He was held on a $1.5 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Police said the suspect and victim are related. Neither were publicly identified due to Connecticut domestic violence laws, police said.

Investigators believe there are no other suspects and no danger to the public.