Man charged with manslaughter in 2023 death of infant in Hartford

Police have made an arrest in the death of an infant in Hartford two years ago.

Officers responded to a home at 30 Rosemont Street for a report of an unresponsive infant on April 5, 2023.

The baby, 6-month-old Jaheem Morely, was taken to Connecticut Children's, where he was prounounced dead.

Morley's death was later ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Detectives began a lengthy investigation and eventually secured an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Donte Morley.

Morely was in prison in Florida on unrelated charges, according to police

Hartford detectives traveled to Florida and took Morley into custody on Friday. He was returned to Connecticut and charged with first-degree manslaughter and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

He was held on $1 million bond.

It was not immediately clear what Morley's relationship was to the infant.