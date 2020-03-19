Man Charged With Manslaughter in Death of 2-Year-Old

A Windsor man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Connecticut State Police arrested 24-year-old Jeremiah Beason Thursday.

The charges stem from the death of a 2-year-old boy described as Beason's stepson.

According to the arrest warrant, on June 26, 2019, Beason called 911 for help, reporting that the boy fell off the bed and may have hit his head.

In an interview detailed in the arrest warrant, the boy's mother, who was at the hospital after giving birth to another child, said Beason Facetimed her in a panic, saying "He fell off the bed!" and that she said she told Beason to call 911.

Responding EMTs reported that when they arrived at the home on Scott Road in Windham, the child was not moving and not breathing, and that they saw froth coming from the child's mouth. Doctors later determined that the boy's injuries were not caused by a fall from the bed, according to the warrant. The boy died two days later, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Neighbors said they often heard Beason shouting at the boy and at least one reported seeing him treat the child roughly in the past.

Beason was charged with manslaughter, first-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor and held on a $500,000 bond.