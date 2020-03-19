Connecticut State Police

Man Charged With Manslaughter in Death of 2-Year-Old

Connecticut State Police

Jeremaiah Beason

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Windsor man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Connecticut State Police arrested 24-year-old Jeremiah Beason Thursday.

The charges stem from the death of a 2-year-old boy described as Beason's stepson.

Local

coronavirus 34 mins ago

Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Connecticut Surpass 150

coronavirus closures 54 mins ago

Nail Salons, Barber Shops, Hair Salons Next Businesses to Close

According to the arrest warrant, on June 26, 2019, Beason called 911 for help, reporting that the boy fell off the bed and may have hit his head.

In an interview detailed in the arrest warrant, the boy's mother, who was at the hospital after giving birth to another child, said Beason Facetimed her in a panic, saying "He fell off the bed!" and that she said she told Beason to call 911.

Responding EMTs reported that when they arrived at the home on Scott Road in Windham, the child was not moving and not breathing, and that they saw froth coming from the child's mouth. Doctors later determined that the boy's injuries were not caused by a fall from the bed, according to the warrant. The boy died two days later, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Neighbors said they often heard Beason shouting at the boy and at least one reported seeing him treat the child roughly in the past.

Beason was charged with manslaughter, first-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor and held on a $500,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut State Policemanslaughter
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us