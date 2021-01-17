Wallingford

Man Charged With Murder After Stabbing in Wallingford

Police have arrested a man who is accused of fatally stabbing someone during an argument in a Wallingford parking lot on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the parking lot of the Corner Cafe on Church Street around 10:25 p.m. after getting a report of a serious assault.

When police arrived, they said they found 32-year-old Ernest Cipolli III, of Wallingford, on the ground. He was bleeding from what appeared to be numerous stab wounds, they said.

Life-saving measures were attempted on Cipolli, but he later died from his injuries on the way to the hospital, police said.

According to investigators, Cipolli and 23-year-old Kristopher Carlson, of Meriden, had an argument in the parking lot of the Corner Cafe.

During the argument, Carlson approached Cipolli and stabbed him numerous times with a knife, authorities said.

Carlson left the scene, but was later found and taken into custody. He is charged with murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond. Carlson is due in court on March 1.

