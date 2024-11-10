Man charged with murder following stabbing at West Haven Bar

A man was charged with murder following a stabbing at a bar in West Haven early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about a stabbing at The Muzeum Bar in the 600 block of Campbell Avenue around 2 a.m.

Once in the area, police said they found a man who appeared to have a stab wound to the front of his body.

Emergency crews rendered aid and he was transported to the hospital. The man was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

It is believed that there was a fight inside of the bar between the suspect and the man who was stabbed.

According to police, 48-year-old Omoyeni Frank, of West Haven, was identified as a suspect. After the stabbing, Frank reportedly left the bar and went home. The vehicle Frank was believed to have left the bar in was parked in the driveway as police arrived to his home.

Investigators executed a search and seizure warrant at Frank's home. Police said he was not home at the time, but returned home while officers were there. He surrendered and was taken into custody.

Frank was transported to West Haven Police Department where he was charged with murder. He is being held on a $2 million bond and is due in court on Tuesday.