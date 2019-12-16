Man Charged With Murder in Connection to 2016 Hartford Double Homicide: PD

Hartford police have arrested a man who is accused of killing two people during a shooting in 2016.

Police said Brandon Letman, of New Britain, was charged with two counts of murder on Monday after a years-long investigation.

Officers were called to Enfield Street on June 21, 2016, around 7:20 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation. ShotSpotter activated for four rounds that were discharged in the driveway of a home, police said.

When officers arrived, they said they found a woman, later identified as 21-year-old Ashley Spence in the driveway. She was suffering from life-threatening injuries including multiple gunshot wounds to her torso.

Spence was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said across the street they found a second victim, later identified as 19-year-old Cameron Mounds Jr., suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, authorities said.

A short time later, another male victim arrived at St. Francis Hospital with a single gunshot wound to his buttocks, officers said. His injury was considered non life-threatening.

After the shooting, authorities said a homicide investigation was immediately initiated. Within weeks, detectives developed Letman as a person of interest at the time and he was arrested on Monday.

Detectives said Letman, who is a convicted felon, is facing charges including two counts of murder, murder with special circumstances, assault and criminal possession of a firearm.

Experts said they believe Letman and the victims knew each other.