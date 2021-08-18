Man Charged With Murder in Connection to Hartford Stabbing

Police have arrested and charged a man with murder after a stabbing in Hartford on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to Albany Avenue around 4:30 p.m. after getting a report of a person stabbed.

When police arrived, they said they found 30-year-old Jeremiah Fitzgerald suffering from stab wounds.

He was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition, authorities said. He later passed away from his injuries, they added.

During the investigation, police said 54-year-old Wilfredo Rosa, of Hartford, was developed as a suspect. He was found and taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

Rosa is facing a murder charge and is being held on $1 million bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.