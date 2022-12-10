Man Charged With Murder in Connection to Norwich Shooting

A man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in Norwich that happened last month.

Officers received a 911 call about an argument outside followed by a single gunshot and a woman down on the ground in a complex on West Thames Street on November 5 around 5:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found 30-year-old Jashira Pagan face down at the end of the complex. She was transported to Backus Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the head.

She was initially in critical condition, but died of her injuries two days later.

Police have arrested 22-year-old Atlantikh Balidemaj, of Norwich, in connection to the shooting. He is facing charges including murder, carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal discharge of a firearm.

He was held on a $5 million bond and is due in court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (860) 886-5561, the Norwich Police Tip Line or Norwich Police Detective Steven Callender at (860) 886-5561 ext. 3154.