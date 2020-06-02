Man Charged With Sexual Assault After Incident in Car

Police arrested a 33-year-old man on Sunday in connection with a November 2019 sexual assault in Norwalk.

A woman contacted police in November stating that she had been touched sexually by Michael Crittenden while the two were in a car. She told police she ordered Crittenden out of the vehicle and as he got out, he exposed himself to her, according to police.

The incident occurred at the Roodner Court Housing complex, where Crittenden is prohibited from being, police said.

After a months-long investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for Crittenden, of Wilton. He was arrested Sunday and faces charges of fourth-degree sexual assault, public indecency, and first-degree trespassing.

Crittenden is scheduled to be in court on June 26.