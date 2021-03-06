Manchester

Man Charged With Shooting Pregnant Woman in Manchester

A Connecticut man has been charged in connection with the shooting of a pregnant woman last weekend, Manchester police said Saturday.

Authorities said they located Corey Jenkins, 32, late Friday afternoon and charged him with first-degree assault, first-degree assault of a pregnant person, violation of a protective order and gun crimes. He was being held on a $300,000 bond pending a court arraignment on Monday.

Lt. Ryan Shea said the victim was shot on February 28, and she and her unborn child survived. Police have not released any other details of the shooting.

Shea said Jenkins also was charged with violation of probation in connection with another case.

It was not immediately clear if Jenkins has an attorney who could respond to the allegations. A message seeking comment was left for the public defender’s office Saturday.

