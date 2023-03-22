Man Charged With Stealing Guns From Newington Gun Store

A man has been charged with stealing several guns from a gun store in Newington over a year ago, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A federal grand jury in Hartford has returned an indictment that charges 28-year-old Troy Harris with firearm offenses stemming from a theft at Hoffman's "Guns for the Good Guys" in September 2021.

Officials said Harris stole five semiautomatic pistols from Hoffman's, which is a federal firearms licensee.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Harris' criminal history includes convictions for burglary, robbery and escape. Because of these convictions, he's not allowed to possess a firearm or ammunition.

The indictment charges Harris with theft and unlawful possession of firearms. He appeared before a judge and pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday.

If Harris is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison. He's been detained since his arrest on Sept. 7, 2021.

Several agencies are investigating the incident.