Man Charged With Threatening After Domestic Incident in Avon

Avon police have arrested a man accused of barricading himself inside his home after a domestic incident.

Police said officers were called to a home around 2 p.m. for a domestic disturbance involving a gun. When they arrived they found the victim unhurt. The suspect refused to speak with officers and hid in his home.

The North Central Region Emergency Services Team was called in. The suspect, 47-year-old Dave Matteau, was arrested without further incident.

Police seized a black rifle-style pellet gun at the scene.

Matteau was charged with first-degree threatening.

No other details were immediately released.

