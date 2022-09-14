Man Charged With Witness Tampering After Social Media Video Calling Witness a ‘Rat': Police

A Hartford man is accused of posting a a threatening statement with video of a witness in a cold case homicide trial testifying in court on social media and he has been charged with witness tampering and inciting injury.

Police said the Hartford Police Intelligence Division was made aware on June 23 that there was social media video depicting a witness in a courtroom testifying in a cold case homicide trial.

The video, recorded on a cell phone, was posted on social media in a threatening manner with references to the witness being a “rat,” police said.

The Intelligence Division identified the person recording the testimony in the courtroom as well as multiple social media posters, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They obtained an arrest warrant charging a 33-year-old Hartford man with tampering with a witness and inciting injury to persons and bond was set at $250,000.

Police said a second arrest is pending.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).