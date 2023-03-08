Man Convicted of Windsor Locks Murder Gets 50-Year Prison Sentence

The man found guilty of shooting a man in the hallway of a Windsor Locks apartment building has been sentenced to 50 years in prison, according to Hartford State's Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott.

Antwon Barnes, 38, of Windsor Locks, was found guilty in December of shooting Leroy Jefferson, 35, of Hartford. Testimony in the trail said the suspect fired more than 40 times. Jefferson died of his injuries.

According to the State's Attorney, Barnes was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter, third-degree larceny and a first-degree count of attempting to commit assault.

A judge sentenced Barnes to prison on Wednesday, as announced by the State's Attorney.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

On October 22, 2019, Windsor Locks police responded to a 911 call around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday and found Jefferson just outside the doorway of 131 Old Colony Rd. He had been shot several times, including in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation claimed that Barnes, who lives in the Old Colony Road building, confronted Jefferson in the hallway and shot him multiple times. Police said Barnes also pointed the gun at a woman the victim was with and pulled the trigger, but the weapon did not fire.

According to police, Jefferson was dating Barnes' ex-girlfriend, who Barnes has a child with.

According to the arrest warrant, the woman told police she and Barnes had dated for years but broke up several months before the shooting and live in separate apartments in the same building. She said Barnes confronted her and Jefferson in the hallway and that he had “a look on his face I had never seen before.”

“Barnes said something like ‘[expletive] this’ and then he proceeded to pull out a gun out of his waistband and began shooting at Jefferson,” the arrest warrant reads.

According to the arrest warrant, Barnes pulled a second gun from a bag he was holding and began shooting Jefferson in the head.

Barnes fled in his Nissan Pathfinder, which he parked, then stole another car, according to police. He called the woman and a Windsor Locks police officer spoke with him and persuaded him to turn himself in.