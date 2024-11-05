Man crashes into Farmington police car while attempting to flee from officers: police

A man who was attempting to steal tires off of vehicles in Farmington crashed into a police car while attempting to flee from officers on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers found a 26-year-old Hartford man attempting to steal vehicle tires in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn on Colt Highway around 1:45 a.m.

When officers attempted to stop the man, he reportedly ignored them and attempted to flee in an unregistered Toyota Avalon with misused plates.

According to police, during the attempted escape, the man's vehicle collided with a police officer's cruiser. The man then reportedly got out of his disabled vehicle and fled on foot into the woods nearby.

Officers from multiple departments helped maintain a perimeter. A drone team and K9 units were activated and the man was found in the woods. He was taken into custody and is facing charges including larceny, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, evading responsibility, interfering with an officer/resisting, and illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension.

The man is being held by the Farmington Police Department on a $75,000 bond and is due to be arraigned on Tuesday.