Man crashes vehicle on I-91 after being shot in Hartford

A man crashed his vehicle on Interstate 91 after being shot in Hartford early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Hartford Hospital shortly before 2 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.

Police said a man in his 30s suffered a non-life threatening injury. He was conscious and alert.

According to investigators, the man was shot while in his vehicle near Windsor Street at Boce Barlow Way.

He then crashed his vehicle on I-91, police added.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.

