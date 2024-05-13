Man crashes while driving the wrong way on I-91 North in Windsor: state police

A man is facing charges after state police said he crashed his vehicle while driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 North in Windsor over the weekend.

Troopers said a 58-year-old man from East Granby entered I-91 North from the exit 40 on-ramp on Sunday around 11 p.m. before veering left and crossing all three lanes of traffic.

The man reportedly hit the concrete barrier in the median and continued to drive the wrong way until the vehicle became disabled in the left shoulder.

According to state police, the man showed signs of impairment and told troopers that he had crashed into the center median.

He is facing charges including operating under the influence, failure to maintain proper lane, reckless driving, driving the wrong way, operating without insurance and reckless endangerment.

The man was released on a $25,000 bond and is due in court on May 30.