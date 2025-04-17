Man crawls into sewage pipe to avoid arrest in Wethersfield: police

A man that was wanted on several charges crawled into a sewage pipe to try to elude officers in Wethersfield over the weekend, police said.

Wethersfield police said they made contact with the man in their town, and later determined that he had a warrant out for his arrest.

The warrant stems from an incident in February 2025 in which the man led officers in a pursuit, but his car's engine blew and he ran off.

State police said K9 Zeke led troopers to a sewage pipe that the man crawled into to avoid arrest.

Authorities found a gun on the ground nearby and later determined that it was stolen out of Hartford in 2023.

Troopers found the car he was driving and found over 60 grams of suspected fentanyl inside.

The man was arrested in Wethersfield on Sunday. He faces a slew of charges including reckless driving, disobeying signal of an officer, engaging police in pursuit, interfering with an officer, stealing a firearm, reckless endangerment and more.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and appeared in court on Monday. He was also previously charged for failure to appear in court and was held on an additional $500,000 bond.