Hartford

Man in critical condition after Hartford shooting

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Hartford on Tuesday evening.

Police said they responded to Park Street for a reported shooting just after 5 p.m. Responding officers said a man in his 30s was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, according to authorities.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

