Man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Norwich

A man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Norwich Tuesday night, police said.

The police department said they responded to East Main Street for a reported pedestrian crash shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Responding officers found a 66-year-old man with injuries to his head and torso. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

The car that hit the man fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police. The crash remains under investigation.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has surveillance footage is asked to contact police at 860-886-5561 ext. 4. All information can be kept confidential.