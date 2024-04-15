Man in critical condition after being hit by car in Waterbury

A man has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Waterbury on Monday.

The police department said they responded to the intersection of Cooke Street and Hawley Avenue at 8:30 a.m.

Responding officers said a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.