Man in critical condition after shooting in Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

A man is in critical condition after a reported shooting that happened in Hartford Saturday night.

The police department was called to Garden Street just after 10:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Responding officers found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. He was alert and conscious, and was taken to the hospital for treatment of critical injuries, authorities said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded to the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

