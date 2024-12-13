Man in critical condition, two arrested after shooting in Hartford

A man is in critical condition and two people have been arrested after a shooting on Sigourney Street in Hartford Friday evening.

The police department said they were called to the area for a reported fight. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital and is in critical, but stable condition, according to police.

While police were investigating, the suspect vehicle was caught on city cameras. Officers tried to pull over the vehicle, but they kept going.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

A tire deflation device was used to stop the car just before it got onto Interstate 84 West. The car eventually stopped on the highway in the area of exit 44, police said.

Authorities found a gun in the car, and the driver and a passenger were taken into custody.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.