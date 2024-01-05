Man critically hurt after being hit by car driven by elderly person in Stamford

A man is in critical condition after being hit by an elderly person driving in Stamford on Friday, according to police.

The police department said they were called to a crash involving a bicycle in the area of Southfield Avenue and Top Gallant Road at about 1:50 p.m.

Responding officers said a Toyota Avalon, that was driven by a 92-year-old, struck a bicycle in the road, knocking the bicyclist to the ground.

The bicyclist, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is in critical, but stable condition, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.