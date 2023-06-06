Man critically hurt after stabbing in Hartford

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed on Babcock Street in Hartford Tuesday afternoon.

Hartford police said they were called to the area of 187 Babcock St. at about noon for a report of a man with injuries. Responding officers said the man was stabbed.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of critical injuries, where he remains unstable, according to police.

A person of interest has been taken into custody. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.