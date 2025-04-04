Man critically hurt in Waterbury hit-and-run

A man was rushed to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Waterbury Thursday night.

Police say it happened just before 8:30 on the 500 block of Baldwin Street.

The vehicle that struck the man left the scene and police noted that the man is in critical condition.

Part of Baldwin Street remains closed to traffic while police investigate.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to call Waterbury Police at 203-346-3975.