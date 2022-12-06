Man Critically Injured After Hartford Shooting

A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times on Clifford Street in Hartford Tuesday night.
Police said the shooting happened at about 9:40 p.m. Authorities responded on a ShotSpotter activation.
Responding officers said they were notified that a man in his 40s had arrived at a nearby hospital with critical injuries.
Hartford detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.
