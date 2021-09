A man was critically injured in a shooting in Hartford Thursday evening.

Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 206 Mather St. around 6:30 p.m. and found a man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information si asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).