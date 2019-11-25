Man Critically Injured in Stabbing Outside Hartford Nightclub

A man was seriously hurt after a fight at a Hartford nightclub led to a stabbing Sunday night, according to police.

Police said they were called to The Pearl Club at 151 Meadow St. around 9:15 p.m. for a stabbing. When officers arrived they learned that the 30-year-old victim was taken to Hartford Hospital by a private vehicle. He suffered multiple stab wounds and required surgery. He remains in critical condition.

According to police, the stabbing happened after a fight inside the club spilled into the parking lot. The suspect fled the area before police arrived.

Police have not located the suspect and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-8477.