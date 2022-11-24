Waterbury

Man Critically Injured in Waterbury Shooting

NBC Connecticut

A man is in the hospital recovering after police say he was shot on Thanksgiving.

It happened just after 3:30 in the afternoon in the area of Manhan Street.

Police said they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene.

He was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where he is listed in stable but critical condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators noted that while the shooting happened in Waterbury, they are still trying to gather more details regarding the location.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

This article tagged under:

Waterburywaterbury shooting
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us