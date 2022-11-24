Man Critically Injured in Waterbury Shooting

A man is in the hospital recovering after police say he was shot on Thanksgiving.

It happened just after 3:30 in the afternoon in the area of Manhan Street.

Police said they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene.

He was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where he is listed in stable but critical condition.

Investigators noted that while the shooting happened in Waterbury, they are still trying to gather more details regarding the location.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.