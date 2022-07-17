Man Dead After Being Pulled From Lake in Chester

A 21-year-old man has died after being pulled from the water at Pattaconk Lake in Chester Sunday, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

DEEP Environmental Conservation Police responded to the lake Sunday afternoon for a report of an unresponsive man.

The officers found the man had already been pulled from the water and that lifesaving procedures were being performed on him.

The victim was taken to Middlesex Shoreline Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, DEEP said.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The victim's identity was not released, pending notification of his family.